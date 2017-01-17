Mizzou’s Evan Unrau named SEC Legend

Former Mizzou Women’s Basketball standout Evan Unrau was named to the Southeastern Conference 2017 Class of Women’s Legends. Unrau is one of 14 individuals from across the league that will be honored at the 2017 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament from March 1-5 in Greenville, S.C., during halftime of each team’s first game.

Unrau played shined for Mizzou from 2000-04, and averaged 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest in 119 career games at Mizzou. She helped the Tigers to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 as a freshman.

Unrau finished her career with 1,597 career points, which ranks seventh all-time in program history. Only eight Mizzou players have ever racked up more than 1,500 career points. Unrau corralled 945 career rebounds, the third most in program history.

After taking Mizzou to its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance to end her career on a high note, Unrau graduated and was drafted by the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. Unrau is currently an associate head coach for the University of California, Santa Barbara’s women’s basketball program.