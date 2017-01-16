Chiefs begin blame game after first round playoff bounce

The holding call on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher that negated a late two-point conversion was technically the right call to make. The call forced the Chiefs to attempt to tie the game again which resulted in an incomplete pass leading to an 18-16 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However as Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith pointed out, “I’ve seen a lot worse not called.”

I’m sure most fans hate to see games decided at the end by the officials, but if Fisher doesn’t grab James Harrison the way he did, Smith most likely gets hit and doesn’t get the pass off in time.

That call did not beat the Chiefs. They did just enough to lose that game.

“Referee No. 51 shouldn’t even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again,” Tight end Travis Kelce said. “He shouldn’t even be able to work at f—ing Foot Locker.”

Kelce was one of the bigger reasons. He had a big drop and was called for a 15 yard unsportsmanlike penalty that nearly stalled a drive. He had one catch until the fourth quarter.

Alex Smith was picked off after he was hit. He also missed a wide open Tyreek Hill for a touchdown, but never saw him downfield.

The Chiefs were outgained 333-150 through three quarters.