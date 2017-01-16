Berglund helps snap Blues out of funk, picking up their first win in Anaheim since ’09

Patrik Berglund scored two goals, his second just 51 seconds into overtime, giving the Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. It was St. Louis’ first win in 11 visits to Anaheim, giving the Blues their first win there since Oct. 17, 2009, going 0-9-1 in 10 visits since. Berglund scored his ninth goal in the last 14 games.

Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots for his second win in two nights and the Blues won in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 30 and Dec 1st.

Berglund had given the Blues a 1-0 lead at 10:03 of the second, chipping a backhand past Ducks goalie John Gibson at a sharp angle to the right of the net after an initial shot from the point missed.

The Blues went 2-1 on this California road trip and play Ottawa on Tuesday at home.