Northwest Missouri basketball sets MIAA record with 20th straight win

Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball made MIAA history with its 75-54 victory over Southwest Baptist at the Meyer Sports Center.

The No. 1-ranked Bearcats won its 20th straight regular season conference game and improved to 16-0 overall and 8-0 in the MIAA. The previous mark was 19 established in 1931 by Northwest, which was coached by legendary Henry Iba.

“It is a spectacular record. There are people who have won conference championships and national titles. But there is only one team in the history of the MIAA that has won this many games in a row in league. That is big,” said head coach Ben McCollum