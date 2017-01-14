Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / #Mizzou no match for Arkansas. Losing streak reaches eight games

#Mizzou no match for Arkansas. Losing streak reaches eight games

By

Jordan Barnett scored 14 points, despite picking up two fouls in the first two minutes to lead the Tigers (5-11, 0-4) and Terrence Phillips and Jordan Geist scored 13 points each, but the Tigers fell at Arkansas 92-73 on Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena.

Mizzou trailed by as many as 23 points early in the second half as Arkansas shot 56% for the game and made 10 of 23 three-pointers.  The Tigers were shooting just 22% from long range, worst in the conference.  They made 9-of-26 including the first of the year from K.J. Walton.

The Tigers have lost eight in a row and are in dead last in the conference standings.  Mizzou travels to Alabama on Wednesday.

SEC Standings
Kentucky 5-0
Florida 5-0
South Carolina 4-0
Mississippi State 3-1
Alabama 3-1
Georgia 3-2
Vanderbilt 2-2
Arkansas 2-3
Tennessee 1-3
Auburn 1-4
Ole Miss 1-4
LSU 1-4
Texas A&M 1-4
Missouri 0-4