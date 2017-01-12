The Bill Pollock Show–I was right on about Carl’s reasons for leaving NASCAR. Why he’s making the right choice (PODCAST)

NASCAR reporters and fans may have been puzzled as to why Carl Edwards would walk away from the sport. On yesterday’s podcast, I pointed to reasons why he should leave. After his press conference on Wednesday, he confirmed what I was thinking. I looked at his situation from a human standpoint and not as a fan.

There have been some major sports issues that have popped up in Missouri in the last 15 months and I’ve been on the correct side of every single one of them. From Mizzou protests-the Rams-pro soccer-the Chiefs-and now Carl.

Well, someone has challenged me to put my reputation to the limits by predicting college basketball’s Final Four. Nobody can do that, but I can narrow the field down to less than ten schools and tell you which highly ranked teams won’t be in the Final Four for sure.

