SLU Billikens remain winless in conference play after loss at Duquesne

In a back-and-forth battle that saw six ties and seven lead changes, Duquesne edged Saint Louis 73-66 Wednesday in an Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball matchup at the Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Billikens fall to 4-12 overall and 0-4 in the A-10, while Duquesne improves to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in the league.

Senior forward Reggie Agbeko came off the bench to lead the Billikens with 18 points – two points shy of his career best. Agbeko was 8-of-11 from the field and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Junior guard Davell Roby scored 14 points for Saint Louis, while junior guard Aaron Hines chipped in nine. Freshman forward Jalen Johnson, who earned his first-career start, scored nine points (eight in the first half alone) thanks in part to a pair of first-half treys.

SLU’s two-game road trip continues Saturday when it travels to Fairfax, Virginia, to take on George Mason in a 1:30 p.m. (CT) tipoff on NBCSN.

Story and photo courtesy-Saint Louis Athletics