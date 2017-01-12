Another home win for Missouri State as defense rules in win over Evansville

Missouri State’s Dequon Miller scored the team’s last eight points and helped lead the Bears to a 55-51 home win over Evansville Wednesday at JQH Arena in Missouri Valley Conference play. Miller, who finished with 13 points and 5 assists, controlled the game’s last five minutes for MSU, which led by as many as 15 points in the second half. Miller’s 3-pointer with just over five minutes to play ended an 11-3 run by the Purple Aces and gave the Bears a six-point lead.

In the final minute, Miller hit three of four free throws to end Evansville’s late run and push Missouri State (12-6, 3-2 MVC) to 9-2 at JQH Arena this season.

The Bears were 19-for-57 (.333) from the field and 8-of-23 (.348) from long range while converting 9-of-17 (.529) at the line. MSU out-rebounded the Aces by a 39-30 margin and committed just 10 turnovers. Evansville was 21-for-50 (.420) from the field, 2-of-8 (.250) from downtown and 7-of-12 (.583) at the foul line with 9 turnovers. The Purple Aces accounted for more than half their scoring in the paint with 28 points from close range.

The Bears will take to the Valley road for their next two conference games, starting Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. against Loyola