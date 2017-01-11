The Bill Pollock Show–Why Carl Edwards should absolutely step away from #NASCAR (PODCAST)

Why is Nick Saban coaching? Yes you can do it for the love of the game, the prestige that comes with being successful…but at some point you have to say enough is enough. Go enjoy life.

I hope that’s the reason that Carl Edwards won’t get behind the wheel of a race car anymore. He’s 37, he’s been successful at his sport. Maybe it’s time to do something different? I applaud him for his decision. Of course, he’ll share the real reasons later on Tuesday morning.

