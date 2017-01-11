Columbia Public Schools hires new football coaches for Rock Bridge and Hickman

Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools will welcome new head football coaches next school year. Van Vanatta has been selected as the Rock Bridge High School head football coach. Trevor Rubly has been selected at the Hickman High School head football coach.

Vanatta has been a coach at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Missouri, since 2007. He has been the head coach at Hazelwood Central since 2010. Prior to his roles at Hazelwood Central, he was the head baseball coach at Central Methodist College. He began his coaching experience as the head baseball coach and assistant football coach at University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, in 2001.

Vanatta has 10 years of teaching experience and is certified in both physical education and health. He holds a master’s degree in education foundations from Central Methodist University. In addition to his role as the head football coach, Vanatta will also be a full‐time teacher at Rock Bridge High School.

Rubly will be joining Hickman High School from Enid, Oklahoma, where he has been the defensive coordinator and assistant head football coach at Enid High School since 2015. Rubly has more than 13 years of coaching experience, including coaching positions at Bacone College, University of Missouri, Cisco Junior College and Warrensburg High School. He holds a master’s degree in education school and counseling psychology from the University of Missouri and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Central Missouri State University. In addition to his role as the head football coach, Rubly will also be a full‐time teacher at Hickman High School.

“We are excited to welcome two new coaches to our CPS family,” Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said. “Both will bring positive coaching experience to our schools and continue the work to build a strong community among our students, families, faculty and staff.”