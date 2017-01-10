Carl Edwards will not race in 2017 #NASCAR season

FOXSports.com is reporting that Carl Edwards will step away from Joe Gibbs Racing and will not compete in the 2017 NASCAR season.

According to the website’s sources, Edwards will pursue outside interests. A press conference is expected on Wednesday by JGR to announce Daniel Suarez as Edwards’ replacement.

While Fox Sports reported specifically the 2017 season, ESPN is saying that Edwards will officially retire.

The 37 year old Columbia, Missouri native has 28 victories, 124 top five finishes and 220 top ten finishes in 445 starts. Edwards has had a few championship close calls. In 2011, he and Tony Stewart tied for the championship, but Stewart won on a tiebreaker. In 2008, Edwards finished in second to Jimmy Johnson. Last season, he crashed on a restart with ten laps to go at Miami as he was contending for a championship.