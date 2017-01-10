Bye week helped Chiefs get healthier. Reid optimistic about LB Justin Houston playing

“Everybody that was banged up is good to go now,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters as his Monday press conference. That includes linebacker Justin Houston and running back Spencer Ware.

Ware is coming back from sore ribs after he was left out in the season finale at San Diego which basically became a game-time decision. Having a healthy Ware in the lineup will help against the Steelers. While he didn’t start in that week four loss, Ware gained 62 yards on 13 carries, one of his better games of the seasons.

Houston missed the game in Pittsburgh as he was recovering from off-season surgery. Houston has made an impact in the short amount of time he has played this season, registering four sacks in five games.

“Justin will practice and we’ll see how he does,” Reid added of Houston.