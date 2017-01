Inauguration Day here in Missouri. Our new Governor gets sworn in. We do a lot of cool things in the state capitol on this day. Pressure is on a local church to get their part in the swearing in ceremony correct. Can we ring the bells without a hitch?

The Chiefs haven’t won a home playoff game since 1994. Will that change? Kansas City will of course need to be ready for Big Ben, but their going to have trouble with their own Bell.

Plus, the best part of the Golden Globes. You’ll hear it here.