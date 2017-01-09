Jefferson City CVB expects at least 3,000 visitors for Monday’s inauguration; hotel rooms virtually sold out

Hotels, motels and restaurants are expected to be packed in Jefferson City Monday and Monday night, because of the inauguration.

The Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) says hotels and motels are virtually sold out for Monday.

The CVB tells Missourinet they’re expecting about 3,000 to 5,000 visitors for the inauguration festivities.

The Jefferson City Council has voted to authorize free parking in the Capital City for Inauguration Day, including on-street parking, metered parking and the Madison Street parking garage.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin tells Missourinet Jefferson City wants to be welcoming to the new Governor and to the other new statewide elected officials, and to their guests and all visitors.

You are reminded to not park in bus stops, crosswalks and in loading zones.

State offices in Cole County are closed Monday, due to the inauguration festivities around the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Outgoing Governor Jay Nixon (D) has issued an executive order closing state offices in Cole County on Monday. A similar executive order was issued for state offices in Cole County for the 2009 and 2013 inauguration activities.

About 14,000 state employees work in Cole County, many of them at the Truman Building, Broadway State Office Building and the Thomas Jefferson State Office Building. Those three buildings are all downtown, near the Capitol.

Governor-Elect Eric Greitens (R) will be sworn-in Monday at the Statehouse, along with Lt. Governor-Elect Mike Parson (R), Secretary of State-Elect Jay Ashcroft (R), Attorney General-Elect Josh Hawley (R) and State Treasurer-Elect Eric Schmitt (R).

Missourinet will provide live inauguration coverage Monday starting at 11 a.m. on many of our 62 radio affiliates, and it will be simulcast as well on Columbia television station KMIZ (ABC) Channel 17. ABC 17’s Joey Parker and Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth will co-anchor the live coverage. They will also have numerous live interviews with lawmakers and leaders from both parties.