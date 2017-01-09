Alabama sinks Missouri late with a three-pointer, handing Tigers their first home loss of the year

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (11-6, 1-2) suffered its first home loss of the season as Alabama (14-2, 2-1) hit a three-pointer with less than a second on the clock to beat the Tigers, 59-58, Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The Tide hit just their fourth three-pointer of the game in 25 attempts, but it was enough to steal the win.

The Tigers jumped on Alabama early, opening an 11-2 lead in the first quarter. The game was tied at 54-54, when Sierra Michaelis’ three-pointer put Mizzou up with 1:03 left. Mizzou a 58-56 edge with three seconds remaining. In the final seconds, Alabama’s Quanetria Bolton hit her third three-pointer of the game, sealing the victory for Bama.

Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham scored a season-high 24 points on 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) shooting. Cunningham scored all eight of Mizzou’s second quarter points. Cierra Porter finished with her eighth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds and she tied her career-high with five blocked shots.

Mizzou is on the road at LSU on Thursday. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. CT