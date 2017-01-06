SEMO’s two-game win streak ends. “We are going to be kicking ourselves for awhile.”

Tahjere McCall scored a game-high 27 points and Tennessee State (10-5, 1-1) hung on to beat Southeast Missouri (6-11, 1-1), 65-62, Thursday night. SEMO had a number of chances down the stretch on the road, but came up short in a see-saw battle that included four ties and six lead changes.

“We are going to be kicking ourselves for awhile,” said SEMO head coach Rick Ray. “We had opportunities and didn’t make a play. At the end of the day, we have to make plays.”

Neither team led by more than four points in the last 9:13. The Redhawks shot just 20 percent (4-of-20) from 3-point range.

SEMO remains in Nashville to face preseason Ohio Valley Conference favorite Belmont Saturday.