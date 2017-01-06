Roos drop WAC opener at home to New Mexico State

UMKC (7-10, 0-1) men’s basketball played tough against the league favorites from New Mexico State (14-2, 1-0) in a 77-64 loss on Thursday evening at Municipal Auditorium. The Aggies increased their winning streak to 12 games. LaVell Boyd led UMKC with 15 points and four rebounds while Kyle Steward added eight points and a career-high 12 boards.

“We just didn’t put ourselves in good position to start the game,” head coach Kareem Richardson said. “We’ve got to do a much better job coming out. With conference play, there is no time to keep our heads down. We’ve got to move on very, very quickly, a 1-day prep and be ready to roll on Saturday.”

UMKC is home Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. tipoff vs. UT Rio Grande Valley in downtown Kansas City.