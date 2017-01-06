Mizzou women struggle in the second quarter and can’t recover at 24th ranked Kentucky

Mizzou Women’s Basketball got outscored 26-6 in the second quarter. Despite a big push in the fourth the Tigers fell to No. 24 Kentucky, 64-62, on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Mizzou drops to 11-5 overall and 1-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

Mizzou finished the first quarter on a 13-2 run and led 15-8, but Kentucky came back with their big second quarter and took a 34-21 lead into halftime. The Tigers battled to get the game back to within four with 1:15 left and after the lead shot up to seven for UK, Mizzou forced two turnovers that lead to four points. Kentucky held a 63-60 edge with nine seconds left and managed to hold off Mizzou’s comeback.

Senior Sierra Michaelis led Mizzou with 22 points behind four three-pointers. Michaelis is averaging 21.0 points in her first two conference games.

Mizzou now returns home to face Alabama on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. CT.