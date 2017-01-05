The Bill Pollock Show–Sterk offers Anderson support but no vote of confidence. New Gov. meets with St. Louis soccer group

Anytime an athletic director has to make a statement during the regular season…it’s never a good sign for the coach. That’s the case with Missouri men’s basketball after Jim Sterk released a statement that I think was sent out to calm down unsettled fans more than give a vote of confidence to Kim Anderson.

Our new Governor met with the St. Louis group that wants to bring soccer to the city. Why the numbers don’t add up for soccer being successful. Based on advertising dollars, during the last two seasons of Rams football, the team drew an average between 50,000-55,000 fans per game. A 20,000 seat soccer stadium that would host (at the most), 20 home games would still draw fewer fans than crappy Rams teams over an entire season. That’s a tough sell to an advertiser.

