Mizzou cools off after fast start and drops SEC opener

Jordan Barnett scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Missouri, but had just four points in the second half as the Tigers faded in the second half of an 88-77 final at Mizzou Arena in Wednesday night.

The Tigers led 40-35 at the half after using an early 16-0 run to open a nine-point lead at 22-13 with 12:02 left in the first half.

Mizzou (5-8, 0-1) led 40-35 at halftime, but LSU opened the second half on a 9-4 run and took the lead with 14:25 left.

Kevin Puryear added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Geist scored 13 in his second career start. Terrence Philips had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench.

Mizzou made one more run when Puryear tied the game at 54-54 but LSU (9-4, 1-1) went on a 17-4 run.