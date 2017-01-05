Bears basketball drops OT heartbreaker

MiKyle McIntosh scored seven of Illinois State’s ten overtime points and finished with a game-high 21 to lead the Redbirds past visiting Missouri State, 74-71 Wednesday in a Missouri Valley Conference game that featured 10 ties and 12 lead changes.

Jarrid Rhodes scored in a career-high 19 points for Missouri State (11-5, 2-1 MVC), including five 3-pointers. Ryan Kreklow added three treys and 11 points for the Bears, who attempted a school-record 38 long-range shots.

Rhodes’ jumper in the paint with 7.1 seconds left in regulation forced extra time, and his 22-footer with 2:47 left in the second period put the Bears ahead 62-60 at the time.

Missouri State (2-1 in MVC play) finished 14-of-38 (.368) from long range, just one triple shy of matching a school record. The Bears were also 26-of-73 (.356) overall and 5-of-7 (.714) at the foul line.

Illinois State converted 23-of-34 (.676) attempts at the foul line. The Redbirds were also 22-of-51 (.431) overall and 7-of-17 (.412) from three-point distance.

The Bears return to Valley play on Saturday afternoon at JQH Arena against league rival Southern Illinois (9-7, 2-1) at 3 p.m.

Story courtesy of MSU Athletics