Missouri Governor-Elect: every state program should produce results

(News director Bob Ehle at Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX Radio contributed to this story)

Missouri’s Governor-Elect is pledging to review every tax dollar, as part of his effort to balance the state budget.

Eric Greitens (R) traveled to Truman State University in Kirksville this week. He spoke to Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX Radio about the tight budget.

“We’ve been handed a budget that is out of balance,” says Greitens. “Career politicians are in this current budget are planning to spend more money than we have. We have the responsibility to make sure that that budget is balanced, so we’re looking at every cent that we’re spending, at every dollar to figure out how we can bring this budget into balance for the people of Missouri.”

Greitens says he will insist that every state program produce results.

“What we want to focus on is making sure that the people of Missouri are investing their money in what works,” Greitens tells KWIX. “One of the problems right now is that there’s no emphasis on results and accountability. The question I’m asking for every program that’s being brought to me is ‘what are the results that we are seeing?’ What are the results that we are getting for the people of Missouri?”

Missouri’s total state operating budget is about $27 billion. The state budget has increased by about $5 billion, during the past eight years.

The 2017 legislative session begins Wednesday at noon at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.