2017 Missouri Legislative session starts Wednesday at noon

The 2017 Missouri legislative session begins Wednesday in Jefferson City.

The session begins Wednesday at noon at the State Capitol.

Republicans have large majorities in both chambers: they control the Missouri Senate 25-9 and the House 117-46.

Wednesday’s events will mainly be ceremonial. Newly-elected members will be sworn in.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard (R-Joplin) will address the Senate. House Speaker Todd Richardson (R-Poplar Bluff) and House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (D-Kansas City) are both scheduled to address the House. Richard, Richardson and Beatty are expected to outline their 2017 legislative priorities.

Right-to-work is expected to be a top priority for GOP leaders in both chambers.

There will be 42 freshmen State Representatives and six freshmen State Senators.

Outgoing Governor Jay Nixon (D) leaves office on Monday, which is the day of Governor-Elect Eric Greitens’ (R) inauguration in Jefferson City.