The Bill Pollock Show–#WinterClassic GAME ON!!! Plus a chat with the best announcer in sports and I told you the Chiefs would do it! (PODCAST)

There will be outdoor hockey at Busch Stadium today!!!

GAME ON!

The Winter Classic at Busch Stadium between the Blues and Blackhawks will start at noon.

When it comes to the World Series or the NFL on Fox, we know Joe Buck as the head announcer and for whatever reasons, he gets a bum rap and not many fans care for him.  When it comes to the NHL on NBC, Doc Emrick is the voice of hockey.  What a thrill to talk to him…you can hear our conversation and one of his great calls that makes him the best on today’s podcast.

What did I tell ya?  Huh?  What did I tell ya about the Chiefs back in September.  12-4, AFC West Champs?  Oh yes I did!!!