Monday is New Year’s Day holiday observance

Monday is the observance of New Year’s Day, which is a federal, state and county holiday.

Most federal, Missouri and county government offices will be closed on Monday, except emergency services like the Missouri Highway Patrol, state prisons and county Sheriff’s Departments.

Most municipal offices are closed as well, except local police and fire departments.

Banks and financial institutions are closed on Monday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday morning.

There will be another holiday in two weeks. Monday January 16 is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is also a federal, state and county holiday.