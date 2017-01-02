Missourinet 7 a.m. News 1-2-17

Missourinet

Top Stories:  St. Louis County Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home about 20 minutes into the new year.  And a leading automotive group thinks it’s time to ban all drivers in Missouri from texting while driving.