Missourinet 7 a.m. News 1-2-17

Top Stories: St. Louis County Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a home about 20 minutes into the new year. And a leading automotive group thinks it’s time to ban all drivers in Missouri from texting while driving.
Your source for Missouri News and Sports
By Jason Taylor
