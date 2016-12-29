Missourinet 7 a.m. News 12-29-16

Top Stories: A St. Louis County executive has released a statement about the Environmental Protection Agency’s testing for radioactive material near the Bridgeton landfill. And charges in a quadruple murder case in Springfield have been dropped.
By Jason Taylor
