Missouri Congressman Jason Smith: America’s health care system must be patient-centered

A Missouri GOP Congressman calling for Obamacare’s repeal says Congress must ensure that there’s not a “bureaucrat” between a doctor-patient relationship.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) is committed to repealing the Affordable Care Act, which critics call “Obamacare”. Smith notes President-Elect Donald Trump (R) campaigned on repealing it as well.

“Health care is at the front and center with the president’s (President-Elect Trump) desire to repeal Obamacare and to reform the health care system to make sure that it’s patient-centered,” says Smith.

Smith, who represents southeast and south-central Missouri, held six healthcare roundtables last week. They took place in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Kennett, Poplar Bluff, Rolla and West Plains.

Smith tells Missourinet his aim was to hear how the health care system can be fixed.

“People constantly talk about where they may have lost their health care, where their premiums have gone up,” Smith says. “We’re seeing premium increases almost 25 percent projected for Missouri.”

Smith also says some deductibles have increased from $500 to $2,500 to $5,000.

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) told the “Washington Post” earlier this month that Democrats will not work with the GOP to negotiate and pass a replacement for Obamacare, if Republicans vote to repeal it. However, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill (D) told “Politico” this month that if Obamacare is repealed, she’ll be open to helping Republicans replace it, “if it makes sense.” She was referring to what would be included in a new law. Senator McCaskill is up for re-election in 2018.

Congressman Smith will be the Conference Secretary for the 241-member House Republican Caucus in January. He says that “business as usual” in Washington won’t be the same under a Trump administration.