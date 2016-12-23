Missourinet

The Bill Pollock Show–Christmas edition–Woman donates prize won at Missouri hockey game to charity. Time to do away with carriage horses (PODCAST)

Best Christmas gift of all time?  I got a table-rod hockey game when I was ten years old that came with a working scoreboard.  As we get older, it’s more about the gifts we give rather than receive, right?  A woman won $1,000 at a minor league hockey game right before Christmas, but she has other plans for the money other than to spend it on herself.

A carriage horse drowns in St. Charles.  It’s time to stop being cruel to these animals for our enjoyment.

Finally, the day is here.  Song #1 in the Jingle Bill Top 10 Christmas songs.

I’ll take a few days off from the podcast, but we’ll continue our sports coverage here at Missourinet.com.  Thanks for listening to the podcast.  I hope you have a Merry Christmas and happy holidays.  Be back next week!

