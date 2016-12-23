Man reportedly waving gun causes major I-29 traffic delays in northwest Missouri

Nadia Thacker of KFEQ contributed to this story.

A man has been arrested for reportedly waving a gun at traffic Friday near Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri. Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the interstate and a nearby rest stop was closed temporarily near Dearborn.

“When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the suspect with what appeared to be a rifle, get back in the cab of his truck. At that point in time, they closed the rest area down,” says Lowe. “Anybody that is getting a long rifle pointed out, there could have been a possible danger to them. At this point, once the deputies arrived, he remained in his truck until he eventually surrendered.”

The interstate and rest stop have been reopened.

“Traffic was significantly backed up along Interstate 29. So we had to divert traffic at numerous locations and the public is very patient in allowing that to happen. We haven’t had any incidents with traffic crashes as a result.”

No one was injured in the incident.