AMBER ALERT: baby abducted in east-central Missouri

A five-month-old baby girl is the subject of an Amber Alert issued Thursday by Missouri authorities. Police say Eden Brooke Hawthorne was abducted Tuesday evening in Normandy in east-central Missouri.

The suspect car is a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan bearing Missouri registration P N 4 R 7 B, last seen at Church’s Chicken in Normandy.

Suspect one is an unknown age black female, 5′ 8″, 215 lbs, with short black braided hair and brown eyes, wearing a yellow and black jacket.

Suspect two is an unknown age black male wearing a dark jacket.

Suspect 3 is an unknown age black male, 6′ 2″, 180 lbs, with dreadlocked hair.

The victim, Eden Brooke Hawhorne, is a 5 month old white female with blonde hair, wearing unknown clothing.

Anyone seeing the victim, suspects, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.