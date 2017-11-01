The Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou putting finishing touches on Norm Stewart statue. Countdown to basketball begins (PODCAST)

Missouri basketball plans to honor former head coach Norm Stewart with a statue. Funded by private donations, the statue will hopefully be unveiled before the season opener against Iowa State. It will be located on the north concourse outside Mizzou Arena. Stewart coached 32 years from 1967 to 1999. The statue cost $196,000. Mizzou raised over $200,000. The extra money will go towards men’s and women’s basketball. The Tigers played Kansas, had a closed scrimmage with Wisconsin and will have one more scrimmage.

The season starts on Friday November 10th, but there is still a lot of work to be done. You’ll hear from Cuonzo Martin, but I listened closely and it sounds like this team still has a lot of work ahead of them.

My dislike for the Dodgers, Halloween was a success at the Pollock household and songs that bring back memories.

In honor of All Saints Day, one of my favorite Mike Ditka press conferences.

It’s all part of today’s podcast.