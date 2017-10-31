Product developed by Mizzou engineers takes teeth-whitening one step further

Novashine’s teeth-whitening system uses a mouthpiece and special gel that connects to the user’s smartphone, which generates cool light needed to activate it. Mizzou graduate David Anderson, with Nanova, the company producing Novashine, says the product makes for less sensitivity and gives better whitening.

“Currently, teeth-whitening kits that are on the market may cause user sensitivity; therefore, we wanted to create a product that was easy to use, safe and had fewer harmful effects,” says Anderson. “Our teeth-whitening gel produces less sensitivity and better whitening performance than whitening strips and other products that are currently on the market.”

Novashine is registered with the FDA, and has not been tested on animals.

Nanova was founded in 2007, by a group of four researchers, two of whom are with Mizzou.

The company is based in Columbia, and continues to focus its research on nanotechnology and the manufacture and distribution of dental and medical products.

Learfield data writer Mary Furness contributed to this story.