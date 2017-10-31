Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-31-2017

Top Stories: The murder trial of Craig Wood opened yesterday in Springfield with his lawyer admitting that Wood raped and killed 10-year-old Hailey Owens in 2014. Defense Attorney Patrick Berrigan claimed there is substantial evidence of the lack of planning and preparation. He said Wood has an unhealthy interest in teen girls, a condition doctors call “paraphilic disorder”, which Berrigan said was triggered by drugs. And tow Planned Parenthood affiliates have filed a lawsuit alleging Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services has blocked expansion of medication abortion services through regulations in a new law. The health provider contends the state agency has unjustly blocked medication abortion at a Planned Parenthood center in Columbia, further calling into question stalled efforts to obtain a license in Springfield and Joplin.