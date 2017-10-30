Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-30-2017

Top Stories: The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing schizophrenic man yesterday. 44-year-old Dinko Ceric he was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray vest and black pants. Officials said Ceric suffers from schizophrenia and lacks the mental capacity to be responsible for his own behavior. And city government members in Springfield have battled pay day lenders who they think are partly responsible for rampant poverty. In 2016, the city sent a letter to the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asking the agency to rein in the businesses’ lending practices. Springfield City Councilor Mike Schilling thinks pay day lenders are predatory.