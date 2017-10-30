Missouri AG to expand investigation into pharmaceutical over opioid epidemic

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley will hold a press conference Tuesday, to announce a major expansion of his investigation of companies involved in the opioid epidemic.

In a statement, Hawley said “Our investigation into the companies that manufacture, market, and now–distribute– opioids is still ongoing. We will not rest until this public-health crisis is put to an end and the pharmaceutical industry takes responsibility for their actions.”

Hawley made an announcement in late August that he was widening his investigation of opioid manufacturers. At the time, Hawley said he was asking seven additional companies for data concerning to their opioid marketing practices and their involvement with organizations that promote opioids.

The companies are Allergan, Depomed, Insys, Mallinckrodt, Mylan, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Hawley sued three companies in June for allegedly breaking state laws by misleading doctors and consumers. He said they misrepresented the risks presented by opioids. Those companies are Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Missourinet will be covering Tuesday’s 1 p.m. press conference by Hawley. The Republican has been serving as Missouri’s Attorney General since January.