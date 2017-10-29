Monday parole hearing set for inmate convicted of killing Missouri sheriff in 1987

A prisoner who is serving a life sentence for killing a southwest Missouri sheriff 30 years ago will go before the Parole Board Monday morning in Jefferson City.

50-year-old Brent Debler is serving a life sentence for second degree murder, for the July 1987 killing of Cedar County Sheriff Charles LaRew.

Sheriff LaRew was shot in the head and killed by a .30 caliber rifle that discharged from a booby-trap device.

LaRew was investigating a reported burglary near Caplinger Mills, when he was killed.

Caplinger Mills is just north of Stockton. Cedar County is about 55 miles northwest of Springfield.

Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) spokeswoman Karen Pojmann tells Missourinet Debler’s parole hearing is scheduled for Monday at the maximum-security Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC).

Current Cedar County Sheriff James “Jim Bob” McCrary says he and a deputy will travel to Jefferson City for the hearing.

Sheriff McCrary tells Missourinet that he will urge Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board to reject parole for Debler. McCrary says Brent Debler is dangerous.

The Parole Board will not make a decision on Monday. It normally takes the Board four to six weeks to make a decision.

The Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial website says Charles LaRew served more than 13 years with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department, starting as a dispatcher and then deputy sheriff.

LaRew was elected Cedar County Sheriff in 1984. He was 35, when he was killed.