2017 state volleyball championship results

The 43rd MSHSAA Girls Volleyball Championships were held this weekend at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Norland Christian capped off back-to-back state titles with a two set sweep over New Haven to claim the Class 1 title. St. Pius X/Festus overcame a shaky second set to take the Class 2 title holding off Strafford in the tie-breaking set. Helias Catholic returns to the top of Class 3 winning their second title in three years and St. Joseph’s Academy swept Ozark 2-0 to win the Class 4 title. It was a memorable run for St. Joe, which ended Lafayette Wildwood’s chances for a 7th straight state title earlier in the tournament. St. Joe returns to the top after a six year absence.
Box scores courtesy of MSHSAA
|Championship and Consolation Schedule
|9 a.m.
|C2 3rd pl.
|Hermann def. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic – 25-17, 25-10
|Box Score
|10:30 a.m.
|C2 Champ.
|St. Pius X (Festus) def. Strafford – 23-25, 25-8, 25-22
|Box Score
|12 Noon
|C1 3rd pl.
|Valle Catholic def. Winona – 25-15, 25-16
|Box Score
|1:30 p.m.
|C1 Champ.
|Northland Christian def. New Haven – 25-21, 25-18
|Box Score
|3 p.m.
|C4 3rd pl.
|St. Teresa’s Academy def. St. Dominic – 25-17, 23-25, 25-17
|Box Score
|4:30 p.m.
|C4 Champ.
|St. Joseph’s Academy def. Ozark – 25-20, 25-13
|Box Score
|6 p.m.
|C3 3rd pl.
|Pleasant Hill def. Incarnate Word Academy – 25-22, 28-26
|Box Score
|7:30 p.m.
|C3 Champ.
|Helias Catholic vs. Lutheran South – 25-17, 23-25, 25-15
|Box Score