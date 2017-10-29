2017 state volleyball championship results

The 43rd MSHSAA Girls Volleyball Championships were held this weekend at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Norland Christian capped off back-to-back state titles with a two set sweep over New Haven to claim the Class 1 title. St. Pius X/Festus overcame a shaky second set to take the Class 2 title holding off Strafford in the tie-breaking set. Helias Catholic returns to the top of Class 3 winning their second title in three years and St. Joseph’s Academy swept Ozark 2-0 to win the Class 4 title. It was a memorable run for St. Joe, which ended Lafayette Wildwood’s chances for a 7th straight state title earlier in the tournament. St. Joe returns to the top after a six year absence.

Box scores courtesy of MSHSAA