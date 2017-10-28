Royals set to host first ever “garage” sale

The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce the first-ever “garage sale” at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, November 11.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans will be able to purchase many unique items from past seasons at a low price. These will include bobbleheads, t-shirts and other great items that fans may have missed out on. Fans will line up at Gate D and then enter the ballpark concourse where items will be displayed on several tables. All items are first-come, first-served. For more information, follow the Royals on social media for updates.