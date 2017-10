I was looking at the numbers for pitching staffs that Mike Maddux has worked for…the dude knows his stuff. He’s been successful not matter where he’s gone. Good pick up for the Cardinals…I’ll break it down for you.

A former Missouri QB took at shot at the Tigers football program on social media. Some Mizzou fans lashed out at him which was expected, but some of it may have turned into bullying.

My college football picks for the week and why the SEC East is such a mess!