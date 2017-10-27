Southwest Missouri Man Hid From Authorities In A Clothes Dryer

“Sometimes in the course of our duties, we just come across things that are just too funny not to share.”

Jasper County Detective Tim Williams describing an arrest made Wednesday afternoon in southwest Missouri’s Reeds, near Joplin. Sheriff’s Deputies were looking for 46-year-old Randall Tucker. Deputies were told Tucker wasn’t at the Reeds home, but they were given permission to search it.

“They searched the house and as they’re going through the house, they notice the dryer door is open just a hair. So they decide to open the door and found him hiding within the dryer.”

Tucker was arrested for two outstanding warrants. Williams added that Tucker admitted this wasn’t the first time he’d hidden from law enforcement in a clothes dryer.

Joe Lancello from Missourinet affiliate KZRG contributed this story