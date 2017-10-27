Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-27-2017

Top Stories: A group of about 50 protesters staged what was billed as a “noise rally” Thursday night in St. Louis’ Central West End that included a demonstration outside Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home. The Post-Dispatch reports protesters have been taking to the streets since the verdict last month that cleared a former city police officer in the fatal shooting of a black suspect. Rev. Darryl Gray, a protest organizer, said demonstrations would continue indefinitely until they see “significant change.” And a new statewide program has been launched that promotes Missouri-based products. Missouri Republican Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson says the “Buy Missouri “program is similar to a farm and food-related program already developed.