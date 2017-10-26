Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-26-17

Top Stories: A male inmate died at the St. Louis County Justice Center yesterday after he was found unresponsive. The Post-Dispatch reports police are investigating the death of the 43-year-old white man, who was booked into the jail on a warrant after being pulled over for speeding. He had told a person by phone that he expected to be released by noon. And the state’s bid to Amazon to build its second headquarters here is practical and would strengthen the community, according to Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann. He’s responding to a Mizzou economist saying the company wants the best tax subsidy package – making the costs outweigh the benefits to taxpayers.