Truman track and field student-athlete dies in Hwy 63 crash

Rachel Morris, a freshman at Truman State University, was killed on Monday (Oct 23) afternoon in a head-on automobile collision. Morris, 19, was from Queen City, Missouri and was a state champion in the High Jump for Schuyler County R-1 High School.

She was a member of the Truman’s track and field team and was a nursing major.

According to the Kirksville Police, a car driven by Gwendolyn Laudwig, 74, and passenger Wayne Laudwig, 84 was traveling northbound on Hwy 63 bypass, just east of Kirksville, when it crossed the center line, hitting the car driven by Morris. The Laudwigs, both of Greentop, Mo., were pronounced dead at the scene. Morris was transported and later pronounced dead at Northeast Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 26 at the Schuyler Country R-1 School gymnasium with the services in the same location on Friday at 1 p.m.