The Bill Pollock Show–Oquendo returns, McGee added to #STLCards coaching staff (PODCAST)

The St. Louis Cardinals announced today the following new roles on their Major League Coaching Staff for 2018:

Special Assistant to the General Manager Jose Oquendo has been named Third Base Coach;

Special Assistant to the General Manager Willie McGee has been named to the Major League Coaching Staff and

Third Base Coach Mike Shildt has been named Bench Coach.

The Cardinals search for a new pitching coach continues. They are reportedly interested in former Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey, but he could wind up with the Cubs and former Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon in Chicago. The Cubs just fired pitching coach Chris Bosio. The Cards need to replace Derek Lilliquist, who was let go after the season.

The Dodgers are back in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1988. Game One of the World Series between Los Angeles and the Astros is tonight at Chavez Ravine. Clayton Kershaw toes the rubber for LA. Kershaw is 2-and-0 with a 3.63 ERA this postseason. Houston counters with Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel’s playoff record is 2-and-1 and he has an ERA under three.

Our baseball expert Jeff Wilder explains why Game One may be make or break for the Dodgers.