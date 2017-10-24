No more Missouri county jail payments to be sent out this quarter

The Missouri Department of Corrections has exhausted its second quarter county jail reimbursement funding. Spokesperson Karen Pojmann says the state will not be making any more payments until January 2.

At the end of August, the department said funding and an invoicing backlog have led to $19 million in delayed payments to counties for jailing inmates who end up going to prison.

The department does not have updated figures about how much money is still owed. All of the requests from counties continue to be processed by the state.