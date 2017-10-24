Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-24-2017

Top Stories: A judge in Kansas City has declined to block a portion of a new Missouri law that requires abortion doctors to meet with patients three days before a procedure to explain risks. The judge rejected a claim that the requirement posed an “undue burden” on women seeking an abortion. Missouri lawmakers are discussing several options for accessing money to fully fund a program that supply’s nursing care for low-income seniors and disabled persons. All the choices involve taking money out of a tax credit for lower income seniors called the Property Tax Credit Claim. Republican Representative Scott Fitzpatrick of Shell Knob has issues with how the credit was initially crafted. For one, he doesn’t like the fact that a break in property taxes is given to renters.