Chiefs’ Reid caught off guard by Peters’ decision to speak at Lynch’s suspension hearing

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters came to the defense of suspended Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. He took part in a conference call on Monday as his good friend appealed a one-game penalty for running onto the field and making contact with an official last Thursday. Lynch was trying to protect Peters during an on-field skirmish.

During Monday’s press conference, when Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was asked for his thoughts, he was caught off guard.

“I didn’t know all that,” said Reid when asked what he thought of one of his players speaking on behalf of a player from a rival team. “Somebody reported that? Until he tells me or doesn’t, then I’ll talk about it.”