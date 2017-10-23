Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-23-2017

Top Stories: A man was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for a medical evaluation after he barricaded himself inside a home Sunday morning. KMOV reports the man, who is in his 20’s, fired random shots, but no one was injured. Police confirm they were able to get the man to cooperate after several hours. He was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. And Missouri Governor Eric Greitens drew prolonged cheers from a crowd of Iowa Republicans on Saturday when he referring to his recent Facebook post about National Anthem protests.