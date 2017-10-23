Missouri State Representative Curtman to make campaign announcement on Tuesday

A veteran Missouri lawmaker has scheduled what he’s describing as a “major campaign announcement” for Tuesday, across the state.

State Rep. Paul Curtman, R-Union, has scheduled campaign announcements Tuesday in St. Louis County, Jefferson City and Lee’s Summit.

Curtman, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, is in his fourth and final House term. He was first elected in 2010.

His district covers fast-growing Franklin County.

Curtman served from 1999 to 2003 on active duty in the United State Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Sergeant.

While Curtman has formed an exploratory committee for the U.S. Senate, there’s also speculation that he could challenge incumbent State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D) in 2018.

Curtman sponsored an industrial hemp bill during the 2017 legislative session. It would have allowed those licensed by the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) to “grow, harvest and cultivate” industrial hemp.

The Missouri House approved the bill in April, by a bipartisan 126-26 vote. The companion bill was approved in April by the Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee 5-1.

The Curtman bill died in the full Senate in May. He has told Missourinet he plans to file the bill again in 2018, which will be his last year in the House.